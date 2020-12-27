'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot wants 'closure' for the series

'Wonder Woman 1984' is out in theatres and fans are already anticipating a third installment of the film despite mixed review. Gal Gadot seems to be liking the idea of a third film, calling it a nice closure for the series.



In an interview, Gadot opened up to Variety about whether or not a third film might be on cards. "We have no idea," she explained to the publication. "You never know. I would love to do another one if the story is great and with Patty [Jenkins] of course. But I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see." The actress also called the idea of doing a third movie a "nice closure," presumably as it would round the series out into a trilogy.

The sequel to the smash hit 2017 movie sees Gadot return in the titular role. She's joined by love interest Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, and Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva, also known as Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig. Pedro Pascal takes on the role of Maxwell Lord. But whether or not there will be a third Wonder Woman movie is less clear.

In an interview with The New York Times, Jenkins addressed whether or not she might return to direct a third Wonder Woman movie, especially given the fact that she's recently signed on to direct the new Star Wars movie, 'Rogue Squadron'.



"We’ll see what happens," Jenkins explained. "I really don’t know. I know that I’d love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don’t know that I would if there wasn’t."

Due to the pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984's release date was pushed back on multiple occasions, before Warner Bros. announced that it would be releasing the movie on HBO Max on Christmas Day. While Jenkins was reluctant for Wonder Woman 1984 to be released on the streaming service, she came around to the idea. "It was weird, because the whole year I was afraid of that, and everybody at the studio kept saying, 'No way, we’ll never do that,' because you have to make so much money with this thing," she said.



"So when they suggested it, I was shocked. We did not agree right away—it was a very, very long process, and I don’t know that they would have let us disagree based on what they’ve been doing now. But I was conveniently into it for this movie."