Legendary actress Betty White, star of 'Golden Girls', dead at 99

Legendary actress Betty White, popular for her role in sitcoms "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," passed away at age 99, just weeks before a milestone birthday.

White did not have a sudden illness and passed away at her home on Friday, TMZ reported citing her agent. The media report also stated that she was not battling any particular ailments.

She had an illustrious career, spanning over eight decades, starting way back in 1939.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much," said her agent Jeff Witjas as quoted by Deadline.

"I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again," he added.