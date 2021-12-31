Debra Messing tests positive for COVID-19 a day before New Year's eve

Just a day before New Year's eve, 'Will & Grace' actress Debra Messing tested positive for COVID-19.



Messing took to Instagram to reveal that she had been infected. "I'm COVID POSITIVE. Yup. Happy New Year!

Actually, it is the perfect end to 2021. The juicy cherry on the proverbial cake," the 53-year-old actress captioned a photo of herself on Thursday. The actress can be seen with a sheet mask on her face and a pink hair bonnet over her head.



"So for the next 10 days - while in quarantine- I will beautify…..Or maybe I'll sleep…" she continued, adding that she has "a lot of work to do" before asking her followers for show recommendations to pass the time in between tasks.



Messing's diagnosis comes amid a massive surge of COVID-19 cases in the US, partly due to the highly contagious omicron variant.



According to the New York Times COVID data tracker, the United States recorded over 488,000 new cases of the virus on December 29.



Other celebrities who contracted the virus in recent weeks include Hugh Jackman,