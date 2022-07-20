'Law & Order: Organized Crime': Crew member shot dead while working at film location

A crew member of the 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' was shot dead on Tuesday (July 19) while working at the film location, NBC and Universal Television confirmed. Police said that the man was enforcing parking restrictions connected to the production when he was fatally shot. He was sitting in a car when the tragic incident happened.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro of Queens. According to police, Pizarro was found at about 5:15am (local time) on a residential street in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn. The police stated that he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Pizarro was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. So far, there is no information about suspects or a motive as the police said they were investigating.

No arrests have been made so far but police said that a short, thin man in a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was seen running from where the shooting took place.

According to an NBC spokesperson, no filming was going on at the time of the shooting.

NBC and Universal Television said in a statement: "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result."

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.," it added.

The network confirmed that Pizarro was a crew member for the series, a spinoff of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit". It is a franchise created by producer Dick Wolf and filming of third season is on which is scheduled to air this fall.

