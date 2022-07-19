'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 9: Jimmy McGill becomes Saul Goodman in a tragic episode

'Better Call Saul' Season 6, which is also the final season of the 'Breaking Bad' spinoff prequel series, has so far been crammed with huge payoffs and dramatic moments -- which is on brand for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. The original series was also built up gradually and most of the first 2-3 seasons were even purposely slow burn. This allowed the writers to focus their energies on crafting well-rounded characters and plotting coherently. And in the final season, they were allowed to finally let loose.

Thus far, 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 is a humdinger. The storytelling has not lost its subtlety. There are still scenes that leave you befuddled as to the significance of the scene and what exactly happened -- if you are not paying attention. 'Better Call Saul', even more than 'Breaking Bad' rewards attention.

Do not continue if you have not seen the episode, as this review is pretty spoiler-y.

SPOILERS AHEAD

Unless the writers have screwed up the finale completely (which would surprise me), the show should end up slightly better than its parent series -- in the opinion of this scribe leastaways. The last episode "Point and Shoot" featured one of the biggest casualties in the series so far, as Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) met his maker after finally coming face to face with Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), who outfoxed one of the most compelling characters in the show.

It was both satisfying and devastating and the writing once again managed to make the viewers care about a character they knew was going to die -- since Lalo does not appear in 'Breaking Bad' and he would never stop hunting Fring as long as he was alive.

The ninth episode, titled "Fun and Games", does not feature any casualty. Indeed, there is no violence at all. It is a relatively quiet episode. But somehow, in some way, it is more tragic as it bridges the gap between the Saul Goodman of 'Better Call Saul' and the one in 'Breaking Bad'.

We find Gus at Eladio's to answer for the accusation against him by the Salamancas of doing something to Lalo. You can see he is plotting the murder of the entire cartel even then as he recalls the murder of his boyfriend. He manages to convince Eladio of his innocence, though Hector is not happy. He retreats to a bar and orders a high-quality glass of wine, letting himself relax. He also converses with the manager, who appears to be smitten with him. Fring soon realises, however, that a relationship is not in his fate. Such brilliantly nuanced storytelling.

At Howard's Wake, his wife voices concerns about his death. This prompts Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) to give notice to Bar Association, leading McGill to express dismay at him. A heartbreaking scene ensues and it is revealed that she is leaving him as well as she believes the combination of Kim and Jimmy is lethal for others.

"You asked if you’re bad for me. That’s not it. We’re bad for each other. Apart, we’re OK, but together, we’re poison," says Kim. The scene also features some astonishingly good acting by Seehorn. If she doesn't get Emmy this year, there is something wrong with the world.

Sometime later, we find Saul in that palatial home he went on to build for himself. Later, he is seated in his office, not with the backdrop of the American Constitution. Transformation complete.

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 9 is streaming on Netflix in India.



