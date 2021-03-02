Lady Gaga's dog walker breaks silence days after being shot in Hollywood 

Days after he was shot at while walking singer Lady Gaga's dogs, Ryan Fischer has broken his silence around the life-threatening incident.



Fischer is currently in hospital recovering after being shot on February 24 while walking three of the pop star's French bulldogs. Two of the dogs were taken and one stayed near the injured Fischer. Two days post the incident the missing canines were found and safely returned.



Fischer took to Instagram to recall the horrific incident and wrote, "4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."

"Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care," he continued, "as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay. From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn," the dogwalker further wrote.



Fischer shared the long statement with two photos of himself in the hospital. In one of the pics, he was seen lying with tubes inserted in his mouth, while the other looked like a selfie.

Expressing gratitude to friends, family and clients and medical staff for helping him he said, "First responders and health care workers: you literally saved my life and helped me take newborn walks, I can't thank you enough. And to Elisha, my family at Haüs and @ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you."



The dogwalker concluded the emotional post by saying he was looking forward to reuniting with his canine friends. "A lot of healing still needs to happen," he said, "but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav."