Lady Gaga's dogwalker shot in LA, suspect reportedly steals two of the singer's bulldogs 

A man who was shot in Hollywood late Wednesday was reportedly walking Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs at the time, with the gunman allegedly stealing two of the canines.



A third dog belonging was later retrieved by a bodyguard of the singer.

Asia managed to run away from the scene and was later recovered by police.

Interestingly, the LA police have not confirmed whether the stolen dogs belonged to Gaga, but media reports state a single-victim shooting occurred on N. Sierra Bonita Ave. in Hollywood at 9:40 pm on Wednesday.



The suspect, a man, has been identified and was captured on camera feeling the scene, although the police did not confirm whether the dogs were stolen.



The dogwalker was responsive when the police reached the site and was taken to a hospital nearby. A third dog was reportedly with the man when paramedics arrived.