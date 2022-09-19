Lady Gaga shares tearful apology after ending Miami concert midway

Lady Gaga has issued a tearful apology to all her fans after she was forced to cut short her Miami concert due to bad weather and thunderstorm.



The 'Miami' stop was the final concert of her Chromatica Ball world tour, which began on July 17.



Acknowledging her fans later via an emotional video message, Gaga broke down as she apologised to the concertgoers and explained the reason behind the abrupt ending.



In a video message posted on her Instagram handle, the 'Rain on me' singer said, “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami, but we couldn’t, because even when the rains sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us.'' via NYP.



Taking further, Gaga added that she always wanted to be 'hardcore bad b–ch' but her fan's safety will always be her first priority and it was a ''healthy decision'' to take at that moment.



“I know that for a really long time I’ve always wanted to be that hardcore bad b–ch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving, and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience, or to any member of my crew or my band or my dancers.”

In the separate apology shared on her IG account, Gaga wrote how badly she wanted to sing her superhit song 'Rain on me' in the rain.



''I’m sorry I couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightning was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me “mother monster,” in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe, ''



''This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did. Sure, OF COURSE, I wanted to sing rain on me for you in the rain. “I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive”—I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen and I am so grateful to you, my dancers, my band the whole crew everyone my family and friends. Safety first. Love you. Thank you for the flowers and the cheers and for understanding. Life matters.''

She also shared a picture of her with the bunch of roses that some fan threw at her while she was performing. She concluded her message by writting, “Thank you for the flowers and the cheers and for understanding. Life matters.”

Her friends from the industry and fans were quick to show some support in the comment section. ''So insanely proud of u. CHROMATICA FOREVER,'' one user wrote.

Another wrote, ''You are so brave and brilliant, life does matter💕🚀''

One comment reads, ''We’ll always remember this ball with lots of love, because that's what you always taught us. We feel closer, more loved, more healed, happier and more connected with you! Nothing will change that in our hearts, NOTHING! We will always hold your hand! We are here with you. We’ll love you forever.''

'Chromatica' was Gaga's sixth studio.