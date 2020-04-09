Kylie Jenner retains top spot as world's youngest self-made billionaire

Kylie Jenner remains the world’s youngest self-made billionaire as Forbes’ released its World's Billionaire list.

Topping the coveted list for the second time in a row, Kylie Jenner maintains that her cosmetic brand is getting her all the money in the world along with brand partnerships and other related ventures.

The 22-year-old star, although born in an influential family, made her own mark in the glamour world with her beauty line. She made it to the Forbes’ list in 2019.

This year, she retains the spot as she sold 51% of her makeup business, Kyle Cosmetics, to Coty Inc. in a $600million deal. The deal was closed in January, and values the makeup mogul's business at around $1.2billion.

Earlier, talking about her success, Kylie said, "I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back."

