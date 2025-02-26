

Kylie Jenner has lost a dear friend, Jesus Guerrero. Days after the death of her hairstylist, the makeup mogul has penned a heartwrenching note for her late friend.



Guerrero, a known hairstylist who has worked with celebrities like Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, passed away at the age of 34.

Kylie Jenner pays tribute to Jesus Guerrero

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the reality star shared a heartfelt tribute for her friend Guerrero. Taking to her Instagram, Jenner shared a carousel of photos and videos that was a big proof of Jenner and Guerrero's special bond that was beyond their work.

Calling the late soul 'light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support," Jenner wrote in an emotional caption, reading, "Jesus was more than my friend—he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support."

Check her post here:

She added, "I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."

The photos were a compilation of Jenner and Geurrero's several moments, from birthday celebrations to long walks and several other cherished moments that they had lived together.



She concluded her message, saying, ''Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.''



Guerrero's family announced the death on Sunday, Feb. 23. In a GoFundMe page, Guerrero's younger sister Gris shared that her sibling died “suddenly and unexpectedly.”



The exact cause of death has not yet been revealed.