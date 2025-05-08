It Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet two long years to make their romance red carpet official. In the last two years, everyone has seen them in various public outings together, even at awards shows, packing in some PDA. But the couple have so far shied away from posing together on the red carpet of any event.

Kylie and Timothee have been going strong since early 2023, and have attended many starry Hollywood events together. They even attended Coachella together last month, and the Miami Grand Prix this past weekend. Still, the couple had never walked a red carpet together.

However, they seemed to have finally gotten over their inhibition. Kylie and Timothee attended the 70th annual David Di Donatello photocall in Rome, Italy, held on May 7, together and happily posed together.

Dressed in a skintight, embossed, slinky, black-on-black Schiaparelli evening gown, Kylie looked stunning. Timothee looked sharp in a well-tailored suit as the two walked onto the red carpet, hand-in-hand.

In her photo dump from Rome, the entrepreneur claimed that she did her makeup on her own — standout detail was of course the ear-grasping drop earrings in gold, black and white.

After a few couple-coded poses together, Timothee stole a kiss from Kylie before he walked onstage to accept the 'David Especiale' award for cinematic excellence.

“I started out as a 20-year-old kid from New York who was having a hard time breaking out in the American film industry,” Chalamet said. “My career happened overnight thanks to Luca Guadagnino and the chance he took on me playing in an Italian movie.”

“I have no familial bloodline that runs through Italy. I’m not related to anyone here, but I feel a deep connection to the cinema community here,” he added. “If I hadn’t pursued my dream of acting, I probably would have broken Francesco Totti’s scoring record,” Chalamet continued, referring to the former captain of AS Roma soccer club, of which he is an ardent fan.

