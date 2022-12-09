Kristen Stewart named Berlin Film Festival Jury President

Actress Kristen Stewart has been named as the president of the jury at the upcoming edition of Berlin Film Festival.

Berlinale’s directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said, “We’re excited about Kristen Stewart taking on this distinguished task. She’s one of the most talented and multifaceted actors of her generation. From Bella Swan to the Princess of Wales she has given life to everlasting characters. Young, shining and with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between the U.S. and Europe.”

The festival also said that Kristen Stewart is “considered one of Hollywood’s major young talents.” “In 1999, at the age of 9, she celebrated her screen debut. Just three years later, she starred alongside Jodie Foster in David Fincher’s Panic Room and achieved wider public recognition. Her international breakthrough came with the five-part Twilight saga (2008–2012). In 2010, she attended the Berlinale with the independent production Welcome to the Rileys (directed by Jake Scott). That same year, she received the Orange Rising Star Award for best newcomer at the BAFTAs.” Kourtney Kardashian has a positive message for women undergoing IVF treatment

The Berlinale also mentioned her work alongside Juliette Binoche in Clouds of Sils Maria (2014), directed by French auteur Olivier Assayas and her becoming the first American to receive the French film award César for her role in the film in 2015. “She continued her work with Assayas in 2016 on Personal Shopper, in which she played the lead,” organisers added.