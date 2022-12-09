Kourtney Kardashian has a positive message for women undergoing IVF treatment

Kourtney Kardashian feels her life has changed since she started with her IVF journey.

Speaking about the visible change in self, Kourtney Kardashian said, “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF.”

Giving hope to others, she added, “For anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker have had fertility struggles since they have been together. They have shared this ordeal with fans including their plans to expand their family, the many doctor appointments and the negative reports that have dampened their spirits to now this. Kourtney first brought this up in the family’s reality show, ‘The Kardashians’.

In an interview last month with GQ, Travis Barker shared why he's "never been fazed" talking about the IVF journey and what they've been through. "I don't care if I'm c---ing in a cup, or whatever. It's real life," he explained, noting that publicly sharing their journey "can help people."

"Seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF [in-vitro fertilisation], which is super hard for a woman, you saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real. And there's however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it's, like, relatable, you know?" he said.