Kozhikode plane crash: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and others pray for the victims

The tragic accident of the Kerala plane crash has sent shock waves throughout the country, actors Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and other Bollywood celebrities have extended prayers and condoled the demise of passengers who lost their lives.



Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: “A tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport, plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain .. Prayers ..”

T 3620 - A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport , plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain ..

Shah Rukh Khan wrote: “My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members on board the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers...”

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote: “Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew on board the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.”

Actor Mahesh Babu wrote: “Deeply saddened by the news of #KozhikodeAirCrash. My condolences to all the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Prayers for a speedy recovery of all those injured.”

Ajay Devgn wrote: "Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones."

Shraddha Kapoor wrote: “Very heartbreaking to hear about the #KozhikodeAirCrash. Prayers and healing to the injured passengers. Deepest condolences and strength to those who have lost their loved ones.”

Prithviraj Suumaran wrote: “It’s been a very very sad day for Kerala. And as the fortunate amongst us, sit in the comfort of our homes, waiting or the world to return to how we knew it, I cannot shake off the feeling that so many others, all hopes of a happy tomorrow ended today. May you find the strength to hold on and tide through. My deepest condolences to the families and loved one of thise who left us from Rajamala and Calicut. Prayers.”

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: “Love and healing to the passengers and crew members of @airindiain. My prayers and condolences to people who lost their loved ones in the #KozhikodeAirCrash.”

An Air India flight carrying passengers from Dubai crashed on Friday night after flight skidded off Calicut airport runaway.