Plane splits into two during landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala; pilot dead

Plane crashes in Kerala Photograph:( Others )
An Air India Express plane skidded during landing at Kozhikode airport in southern Indian state of Kerala.
An official said Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 took off from Dubai and was heading towards Calicut when this incident happened, adding that there were 191 people in the aircraft, including the cabin crew and pilots.
#BREAKING | Dubai-Calicut Air India aircraft skids off the runway after landing at Calicut airport. Ambulances have been deployed for rescue operations. @palkisu gets you the first visuals pic.twitter.com/ig4OXvZ4Jo— WION (@WIONews) August 7, 2020
Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2020
Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the incident "tragic" in a tweet and said NDRF teams have been instructed at the earliest for the rescue operations.
Air India Express flight from Dubai to Calicut, carrying 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and 5 cabin crew, overshoots runway at Kozhikode.— WION (@WIONews) August 7, 2020
As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital: India's ministry of civil aviation pic.twitter.com/fXz3PGfCUm
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke on the unfortunate incident, saying the officials have been ordered to carry out rescue and relief work on an urgent basis.
Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support.— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 7, 2020