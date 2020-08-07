Plane splits into two during landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala; pilot dead

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Aug 07, 2020, 08.56 PM(IST)

Plane crashes in Kerala Photograph:( Others )

An Air India Express plane skidded during landing at Kozhikode airport in southern Indian state of Kerala.

An official said Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 took off from Dubai and was heading towards Calicut when this incident happened, adding that there were 191 people in the aircraft, including the cabin crew and pilots.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the incident "tragic" in a tweet and said NDRF teams have been instructed at the earliest for the rescue operations.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke on the unfortunate incident, saying the officials have been ordered to carry out rescue and relief work on an urgent basis. 

