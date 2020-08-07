Plane splits into two during landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala; pilot dead

An Air India Express plane skidded during landing at Kozhikode airport in southern Indian state of Kerala.

An official said Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 took off from Dubai and was heading towards Calicut when this incident happened, adding that there were 191 people in the aircraft, including the cabin crew and pilots.

Dubai-Calicut Air India aircraft skids off the runway after landing at Calicut airport. Ambulances have been deployed for rescue operations.

Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala.



Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations. — Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the incident "tragic" in a tweet and said NDRF teams have been instructed at the earliest for the rescue operations.

Air India Express flight from Dubai to Calicut, carrying 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and 5 cabin crew, overshoots runway at Kozhikode.



Air India Express flight from Dubai to Calicut, carrying 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and 5 cabin crew, overshoots runway at Kozhikode.

As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital: India's ministry of civil aviation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke on the unfortunate incident, saying the officials have been ordered to carry out rescue and relief work on an urgent basis.