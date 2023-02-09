Kourtney Kardashian's new vagina gummies spark backlash, netizens call it ridiculous

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has launched her new product, and this time it's all about the vagina! We are all aware that for the past few years, Kourtney has been primarily focused on her wellness and lifestyle blog, Poosh, and as part of that, she has launched a new line of supplements called Lemme Purr, this time focused on vaginal health.



The 43-year-old recently launched the product, which she claims can improve the health of your vagina, prevent odour, give freshness, and even give a taste to it.

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, her first live show in six years



In the video shared on her Instagram account, Kourtney says, "Your [cat emoji] is going to love this. Meet Lemme Purr, our new vaginal health gummy! Vaginal health is such an essential part of a woman’s overall well-being, which is why we are so excited to launch this!''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said, "Give your vagina the sweet treat it deserves (and turn it into a sweet treat). You know what they say, You are what you eat."



As per the Lemme website, the product is developed with "clinically studied probiotics to support its taste, odor, and freshness, complete with pineapple extract for added sweetness."



However, the product caused quite a stir among the audience. The gummies containing pineapple and vitamin C were labelled as ridiculous and unnecessary.

Wish You Were (not) Here: Pink Floyd's Waters slammed for UN speech on Ukraine



Dr. Jen Gunter, who is a gynaecologist, was quick to slam Kourtney's new product. Taking to her Instagram, Gunter, who has also written a book titled Vagina Bible, called out the product and labelled it " misogynist."



"Just another vaginal scam, this one brought to you by the aspirational Kardashian empire. Block. Ignore. Don’t engage because that feeds the algorithm. Anyone who suggests that your vagina isn’t fresh or needs an improved taste is a misogynist and awful person, and yes, that includes you," she wrote.