Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, her first live show in six years

Rihanna is all set to make a comeback to the stage with a performance at the Super Bowl half-time on February 12. Fans of the singer have been eagerly anticipating the singer's performance who has not toured or released an album in 2016. Rihanna will be performing during the break when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.



Since 2016, Rihanna has been on a break from music. Instead, she has focused on her fashion brand, and last year welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky. She made a comeback to music in 2022 when she recorded a new song 'Lift Me Up' for Marvel's 'Wakanda Forever'. It was Rihanna's first new solo single in six years. The song has fetched her nomination in the best original song category at the Oscars.



Fans hope that the 34-year-old's Super Bowl performance could signal a bigger musical comeback later this year.