Korean star Jung Joo Yeon calls it quits with husband after 6 months of marriage

Korean actress Jung Joo Yeon and her husband have called it quits. Yeon, best known for her show Twenty, parted ways from her non-celebrity husband in October, just a few months after getting married.



A few days after the rumours started surfacing, the actress agency NEVER DIE Entertainment confirmed the news. In the statement, they said, “It’s true that last month, Jung Joo Yeon and her husband mutually agreed to end their marriage."

Jung and her husband, who is not a celebrity, tied the knot in March this year. As per Soompi, the former couple had not yet officially registered their marriage, which means they did not have to legally file for divorce.

Reacting to Jung Joo’s divorce, one fan wrote on social media, "Marriage is not a f****** joke! If you are not mentally ready, don’t do it." "Like I usually wonder if some cerebrities just get married without truly knowing the person they get marry to?!!!like 6 months?! Just date!," another wrote.

Jung Joo Yeon made her debut in the showbiz world in 2009 with Epik High's music video "Wannabe". Later, she went on to star in several Korean dramas such as Twenty, Princess Aurora, City of the Sun, and more.