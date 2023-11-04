Dunki new posters out! Meet Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy and his gang!
Dunki will be SRK's third and last film of the year. Undoubtedly, 2023 was Shah Rukh's year. After a hiatus of four years, Khan made a comeback with Pathaan, which went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi movie, only to be dethroned by SRK's Jawan, which smashed all box office records.
Get ready for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Marking Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of Rajkumar Hirani's film.
Two days after the first teaser titled Drop 1, SRK shared two posters from the movie, featuring the lead cast of the movie. The first poster shows SRK as Hardy, with his entire gang, comprising of Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Anil Grover (Balli), Vicky Kaushal (Sukhi), and Vikram Kochhar (Buggu). The next poster shows the same gang but in a desert area.
Sharing the poster, Khan wrote, "Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne "Ullu ke patthon" ko imagine kiya tha...Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai...(We are looking exactly like Raju sir imagined his gang of idiots. There is still a lot to share about them.)"
Dunki Drop 1 teaser:
The first teaser takes us into the fun-filled world of Hardy and his gang, who are dreaming of relocating to London.
The short clip opens with a long shot of an arid desert landscape, showing Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy, donning black attire with his entire gang. As they try to run away, a mysterious shooter aims at them and shoots. Further, we are introduced to the characters of the movie and what is going on in their life.
Watch the teaser here:
Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The movie is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. The film will clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar at the box office as both films release on the same day. Both movies will be released on December 21.
