12th Fail: Vikrant Massey's film releases in Tamil and Telugu

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail is earning accolades from both critics and audiences alike. The movie's compelling narrative and stellar performances by Vikrant Massey and other cast members are winning hearts all around. Now, the excitement is mounting as the makers prepare for the release of the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film.

The film has already created a buzz in Hindi and Kannada, where it has garnered a substantial fanbase. With its success in these languages, 12th Fail is all set to captivate audiences in Tamil and Telugu from this week, promising a widespread appeal that transcends linguistic boundaries. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this cinematic gem in a language of your choice and be part of the excitement surrounding 12th Fail.

Since its release, 12th Fail continues to earn commendable numbers every day and fans are loving the film. So far, the film has earned 11.70 crores at the domestic box office. 12th Fail performed exceptionally well on the first weekend.





12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

#12thFail is ROCK-STEADY on [second] Fri [much, much higher than first Fri - 1.10 cr]… Expect a spike in numbers today and tomorrow [Sat - Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 14.75 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/yK7XkDFn4M — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2023 ×

