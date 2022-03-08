Kodak Black takes another shot at dating Kim Kardashian, netizens warns: 'Wait till Kanye see this'

Kodak Black wants to date Kim Kardashian!



Last week, Kim was declared legally single and sparing no time, Kodak is trying his best to get Kim K's attention on social media.



The 24-year-old rapper took to his social media and shared his photo wrapped in yellow caution tape, copying Kim's recent Balenciaga ensemble worn by Kardashian.



In the caption of the collage photo of him and Kim Kardashian, he also explained why the 41-year-old fashion mogul, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, should give him a chance.

“You Need A Real Ni**a Out Dat Pompanoya Bae,” he wrote in his caption. “Ain’t Even Gone Play 😈 Real Gangsta @kimkardashian.”



For the unversed, Kanye faced a severe backlash after he released an animated music video of his hit song 'Easy' with The Game, in which he fantasises about kidnapping and burying ex-wife Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye has been publically outraging about

Kardashian's new boyfriend for a while now.

The post quickly went viral and netizens responded with hilarious comments. One follower joked, "Wait till kanye see this" referring to Kim's estranged ex-husband's social media attacks on her current love Pete. Another added, "C'mon now don't play with Ye."



Some fans gave him the advice to delete the post, "Ye about to diss you, better delete this." A fourth hilariously added, "Kanye is typing." Another wrote, "I can't wait to see what Kanye gonna say."

This is not the first time Kodak had tried to date Kim Kardashian. Back in 2018, he released a video and send a direct message to Kim as he accused Kanye of being on "some stupid s**t".



"Listen Kim, if you tired of that f**k n***a Kanye cause he on some stupid s**t, man f**k with me. F**k with a real Haitian boy,'' he said in the clip.