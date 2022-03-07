Yay or nay? Kim Kardashian wraps herself with a Balenciaga packing tape

Kim Kardashian never fails to turn heads with her fashion choices.



Kardashian, who is now legally single, put her voluptuous curves on full display as she stepped out for the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

For the night, Kim K opted for a distinctive skintight suit from the Spanish label, but the thing that made her look stand out was the tape. Yes, you read it right.

For the night, Kardashian wrapped herself with the caution tape, the one you had seen in crime scene reading -Do not cross, but the tape in which the mother-of-four was wrapped was reading Balenciaga.

Apart from her body and heels, Kardashian also wrapped her handbag with the brand's tape. She completed her bizarre look with black sunglasses.



On Sunday, the fashion mogul also shared videos in which four assistants were seen wrapping up her body from neck to toe in yellow Balenciaga-branded tape.



''Getting ready for the @balenciaga show,'' Kim wrote.



She chose the look for the brand’s Winter ’22 show at the Paris Fashion Week.

As per Page Six, Kardashian apparently made “a sticky tape-y sound” when she walked, as per New York Times fashion director/critic Vanessa Friedman, who was at the Le Bourget exhibition center for the event.

“I’m scared it’s going to rip when I sit down,” Kardashian admitted, per Friedman. “Should I just let it rip?”

Her new outing comes after she was legally single from ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. The former couple were married for nearly 8 years before they announced their split. A Los Angeles Angeles judge granted the reality TV star's request to be declared legally single. Kardashian had filed for divorce from West a year back, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. The couple has four children ranging in age from 2 to 8.