'Knives Out' sequel's director is unhappy with the fim's title

Filmmaker Rian Johnson, who’s tasted success recently with his murder mystery ‘Knives Out’ sequel is not very happy with the film’s title. His sequel film is titled ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’.

During an interview, Rian Johnson revealed that he tried to make both ‘Knives Out’ and ‘Glass Onion’ as complete stories that can exist on their own. The current Netflix film pits Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, world’s greatest detective who has an impeccable track record of solving mysteries. Daniel is the only returning cast member for the sequel.

Rian said, “I’ve tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title. You know? I want it to just be called Glass Onion.”

“I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time. But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialised storytelling,” he added.