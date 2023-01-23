KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty wedding LIVE UPDATES: Party, sangeet timings, guests spotted dancing & marriage photos

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty wedding LIVE UPDATES: After four years of dating, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty will get hitched to Indian international cricketer KL Rahul today, on January 23, 2022. The cricketer-actress duo will tie the knot at 4 PM. The couple will reportedly hold a grand reception in the upcoming days in Mumbai. Suniel Shetty hosted pre-wedding celebrations at his Khandala farmhouse 'Jahan' on Sunday. More than 70 celebrity faces were present at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's sangeet ceremony. On January 23, the wedding rituals will begin after the haldi ceremony, followed by their interaction with the paparazzi at 6:30 PM.

Suniel Shetty's close friend and Bollywood star Ajay Devgan has congratulated the couple in his most recent tweet. Film distributor Raj Bansal has also congratulated Suniel Shetty on Athiya's wedding to KL Rahul.

Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion.

❤️ Ajay pic.twitter.com/n2po9KfPdo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023 ×

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty wedding Party

While the wedding will be intimate, the reception party will be extravagant. More than 3,000 guests, including Bollywood stars and celebrity cricketers, will attend the Mumbai reception, according to reports. Moreover, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will also host a lavish reception in Bengaluru. The pre-wedding festivities included a splendid cocktail party attended by close friends and family members.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty wedding Sangeet Timings

The wedding will commence at 4 PM. But before that, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty decided to hold the haldi and mehendi ceremonies before their wedding. Pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations reveal floral decor and an elegant set.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty wedding Guests Spotted

Celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Krishna Shroff attended the sangeet last night. Other famous faces like cricketer Varun Aaron were also present at the function. The couple and their guests grooved on Bollywood tunes like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Humma. Virat Kohli's attendance at the wedding is not yet confirmed. Reports say that KL Rahul and Athiya's wedding will only have 100 guests. But, the Mumbai reception is likely to have 3,000 guests.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Marriage Photos