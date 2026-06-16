LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /American B-52 vs Russian Tu-22M3: Which bomber from the Cold War era is older?

American B-52 vs Russian Tu-22M3: Which bomber from the Cold War era is older?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 16:35 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 16:35 IST

The American B-52 Stratofortress is significantly older than the Russian Tu-22M3. While the B-52 took its first flight in 1952 and entered service in 1955, the advanced Tu-22M3 variant did not fly until 1977 and entered Soviet service in 1989.

A Decades-Old American Giant
1 / 6

A Decades-Old American Giant

The United States Air Force's B-52 Stratofortress is significantly older than its Russian counterpart. This iconic American strategic bomber took its very first test flight back in April 1952.

Entering Active Service
2 / 6

Entering Active Service

Boeing's massive eight-engine aircraft officially entered operational service with the US military in 1955. Despite its extreme age, it remains the absolute backbone of America's heavy bomber fleet today.

The Russian Competitor
3 / 6
(Photograph: The National Interest)

The Russian Competitor

In stark contrast, the Tupolev Tu-22M series was developed considerably later during the Cold War. The original version of this Soviet variable-sweep wing bomber first flew in August 1969.

A Modernised Soviet Threat
4 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

A Modernised Soviet Threat

The highly upgraded Tu-22M3 variant arrived even later to the global military aviation stage. This advanced Russian supersonic aircraft did not conduct its maiden flight until 1977.

Late Operational Deployment
5 / 6

Late Operational Deployment

While the American B-52 had already seen decades of combat, the Tu-22M3 entered formal service in 1989. The Soviet Union introduced this modernised maritime strike bomber to counter growing global naval threats.

Different Strategic Roles
6 / 6

Different Strategic Roles

The older American B-52 was primarily designed as a subsonic, long-range nuclear payload delivery platform. The newer Russian Tu-22M3 functions as a highly supersonic, medium-range strike bomber designed to aggressively hunt aircraft carriers.

Trending Photo

Why the F-22 can cover vast distances at high speed
5

Why the F-22 can cover vast distances at high speed

Why the F-22 remains a key part of America’s air power
5

Why the F-22 remains a key part of America’s air power

Imtiaz Ali, Aditya Dhar, SS Rajamouli: Filmmakers who shaped a generation with their cult classics
8

Imtiaz Ali, Aditya Dhar, SS Rajamouli: Filmmakers who shaped a generation with their cult classics

American B-52 vs Russian Tu-22M3: Which bomber from the Cold War era is older?
6

American B-52 vs Russian Tu-22M3: Which bomber from the Cold War era is older?

Why the F-22 remains one of the world's most feared fighter jets
5

Why the F-22 remains one of the world's most feared fighter jets