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Why the F-22 can cover vast distances at high speed

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 17:01 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 17:01 IST

The F-22 Raptor uses Mach 1.82 supercruise and a 65,000-foot ceiling to cover massive distances rapidly. Internal weapon bays eliminate drag, while its engines provide 70,000 pounds of thrust to ensure optimum fuel efficiency.

Mach 1.82 Supercruise
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Mach 1.82 Supercruise

The F-22 Raptor can sustain cruising speeds of Mach 1.82 without engaging its afterburners. Conventional fighter jets consume fuel at a rapid rate when flying supersonic, but this feature allows the platform to travel great distances at high speed while conserving its fuel supply.

70,000 Pounds Thrust
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

70,000 Pounds Thrust

The aircraft relies on two advanced Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan engines. Each engine delivers 35,000 pounds of thrust, giving a total output of 70,000 pounds. This immense power enables the fighter to accelerate quickly and maintain high operational speeds.

Zero External Drag
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Zero External Drag

To maintain stealth and lower air resistance, the jet carries all its weapons, such as AIM-120 and AIM-9 missiles, inside internal payload bays. Eliminating external munitions reduces aerodynamic drag, allowing the airframe to glide smoothly through the air at high velocities.

65,000 Feet Ceiling
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

65,000 Feet Ceiling

Cruising at a service ceiling of 65,000 feet significantly enhances the fighter jet's speed and efficiency. The air density at this height is exceptionally low, meaning the aircraft encounters minimal resistance and can cover vast distances much faster than lower-flying alternatives.

2,960 Kilometre Range
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(Photograph: AI generated)

2,960 Kilometre Range

The airframe is engineered to optimise its internal fuel capacity to achieve an extensive operational range. When equipped with two external fuel tanks, the F-22 can cover a distance of 2,960 kilometres, ensuring rapid power projection across massive global theatres.

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