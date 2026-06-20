/So close yet so far: Meet the teams with most FIFA World Cup runner-up finishes

From Germany to the Netherlands, here's a look at the teams that came agonisingly close to lifting the FIFA World Cup but fell at the final hurdle
No team has experienced more World Cup final heartbreak than Germany. Despite being one of the most successful nations in football history with four World Cup titles, Germany has also finished as runner-up on four occasions. Their final defeats came in 1966 against England, 1982 against Italy, 1986 against Argentina and 2002 against Brazil. Germany's consistency in reaching the biggest stage has made them a global football powerhouse, but it has also exposed them to painful near misses. The Germans have often bounced back strongly from disappointment, turning many runner-up finishes into future triumphs.
Argentina's World Cup story is filled with moments of glory and heartbreak. While the South Americans have lifted the trophy three times, they have also finished runners-up on three occasions. Their final defeats came in 1930 against Uruguay, 1990 against West Germany and 2014 against Germany. The loss in Rio de Janeiro in 2014 remains one of the most painful moments for Argentine fans, as Mario Gotze's extra-time goal denied Lionel Messi his first World Cup title. Argentina eventually erased those scars by winning the 2022 World Cup, but their runner-up record remains among the highest in tournament history.
The Netherlands are often regarded as the greatest nation never to have won the FIFA World Cup. The Dutch reached three finals but lost every single one. Their runner-up finishes came in 1974 against West Germany, 1978 against Argentina and 2010 against Spain. The teams of Johan Cruyff and Total Football revolutionised the sport, yet the ultimate prize remained elusive. The 2010 defeat was equally heartbreaking, with Andres Iniesta scoring the decisive goal in extra time. Despite producing generations of world-class talent, the Netherlands continue to search for a first World Cup title.
Italy's rich World Cup history includes four titles and two runner-up finishes. The Azzurri ended second best in 1970 and 1994. In 1970, they were overwhelmed by a brilliant Brazil side led by Pele. The 1994 final against Brazil ended in one of football's most iconic moments when Roberto Baggio missed the decisive penalty in the shootout. While Italy have celebrated numerous successes on the world stage, these two defeats remain unforgettable chapters in their football story. Their ability to compete consistently at the highest level has cemented their place among football's elite nations.
Hungary's football legacy is often defined by what might have been. The nation finished as World Cup runners-up twice, in 1938 and 1954. The 1954 defeat remains one of the biggest upsets in football history. Hungary entered the final unbeaten and widely considered the best team in the world, only to lose 3-2 to West Germany in what became known as the "Miracle of Bern." Led by legends such as Ferenc Puskas, Hungary's golden generation dazzled fans but never managed to secure the World Cup trophy. Their story remains one of football's greatest near misses.
France have enjoyed tremendous success in modern football, winning the World Cup in 1998 and 2018. However, they have also endured heartbreak in two finals. The French finished runners-up in 2006 after losing to Italy on penalties and again in 2022 after a dramatic penalty shootout defeat against Argentina. The 2022 final is widely considered one of the greatest World Cup matches ever played, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. Despite those disappointments, France's consistency across generations has made them one of the most dominant teams in international football and a regular contender for major honours.