/So close yet so far: Meet the teams with most FIFA World Cup runner-up finishes

Hungary's football legacy is often defined by what might have been. The nation finished as World Cup runners-up twice, in 1938 and 1954. The 1954 defeat remains one of the biggest upsets in football history. Hungary entered the final unbeaten and widely considered the best team in the world, only to lose 3-2 to West Germany in what became known as the "Miracle of Bern." Led by legends such as Ferenc Puskas, Hungary's golden generation dazzled fans but never managed to secure the World Cup trophy. Their story remains one of football's greatest near misses.