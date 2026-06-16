/How many B-52 bombers does the US have?

The US Air Force officially maintains a combat fleet of 76 B-52 Stratofortress bombers, with 58 on active duty and 18 in reserve. The military is currently upgrading the entire aircraft inventory, ensuring this iconic strategic strike force will remain fully operational until the 2050s.
The United States Air Force officially maintains an active inventory of 76 B-52 Stratofortress aircraft. This legacy fleet currently serves as the absolute backbone of America's strategic bomber force.
Military records show 58 of these massive bombers are operated by active-duty squadrons. The remaining 18 aircraft are securely maintained and flown by the Air Force Reserve Command.
Although Boeing originally manufactured 744 airframes between 1952 and 1962, only the final B-52H variant remains operational today. The military systematically retired all older models following the conclusion of the Cold War.
Beyond the flying fleet, the Pentagon keeps roughly a dozen retired bombers in long-term storage across the Arizona desert. These preserved airframes serve as essential donor vehicles to supply spare parts for active aircraft.
A single B-52 can haul approximately 70,000 pounds of mixed ordnance across global combat zones without refuelling. This heavy capacity allows the aircraft to deploy dozens of precision-guided bombs and cruise missiles simultaneously.
The military is currently upgrading the entire fleet with advanced digital radars and fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Once these extensive modifications are complete, the updated aircraft will be officially re-designated as the B-52J.
These ongoing technical upgrades guarantee the bomber fleet will remain combat-ready well into the 2050s. This extended timeline means the iconic aircraft will likely serve the US military for an unprecedented 100 years.