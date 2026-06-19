/Power of an iconic bomber: How many engines does the B-52 have?

The US Air Force B-52 bomber features exactly eight engines housed in four twin-pods. The military is currently replacing its ageing 1960s-era Pratt & Whitney turbofans with eight modern Rolls-Royce F130 engines, ensuring the iconic aircraft remains operational into the 2050s.
The B-52 Stratofortress is globally recognised for its immense power and iconic military silhouette. The heavy strategic bomber operates using exactly eight engines, which are housed in four distinct twin-pod assemblies beneath its massive wings.
The active fleet currently relies entirely on ageing Pratt & Whitney TF33 turbofan engines. These original power systems date back to the early 1960s and have kept the bomber airborne through decades of global combat operations.
Maintaining these vintage engines has become incredibly difficult as original spare parts disappear from the global supply chain. Ground crews frequently resort to cannibalising components from retired aircraft just to keep the current fleet operational.
To guarantee the aircraft can fly into the 2050s, the US Air Force launched the Commercial Engine Replacement Program. This multi-billion dollar initiative will systematically swap out all eight engines across the remaining 76 active bombers.
The Pentagon officially selected the modern Rolls-Royce F130 engine to replace the 60-year-old powerplants. Derived from commercial aviation technology, these advanced turbofans will deliver roughly 30 per cent better fuel efficiency and drastically reduce maintenance demands.
Despite integrating modern technology, the legendary bomber will firmly retain its historic eight-engine configuration. Aerospace engineers are currently designing entirely new aerodynamic nacelles and heavy-duty pylons to securely mount the upgraded equipment.
Boeing will begin physically modifying the first two test aircraft with these new engines later this year. Once the eight Rolls-Royce engines and modern digital radars are fully integrated, the classic fleet will officially be redesignated as the B-52J.