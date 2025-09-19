/King The Land actress Kim Ga-eun set to tie the knot with actor Yoon Sun-woo? Here's the truth

South Korean stars Kim Ga-eun and Yoon Sun-woo are all set to say their I do's this year soon. After announcing their relationship and moving forward with marriage, speculations have been going on since then. Delve into to know more details about their marriage and when it will happen.

When will Kim Ga-eun and Yoon Sun-woo get married?

As per the report of OSEN, Yoon Sun-woo and Kim Ga-eun will exchange their vows on October 26 this year in Seoul. However, the exact location has not been revealed yet, and news of their marriage is yet to be revealed by the couple and their agencies.

Kim Ga-eun had shared a few glimpses from her bridal shower a week back. The pics showcased her in a bridal attire, holding a cake and celebrating it with friends. Along with photos, the caption read, "Thank you for taking off and congratulating me. Love you. I'm blessed to have such pretty girls beautifully congratulate me".

For the unversed, as per reports, the couple first met on the sets of the 2015 drama One Heart, Dandelion, which made their transition from actors to friends to a couple. The duo has dated for 10 years. Reportedly, they are already living together like a newlywed couple.

All about Kim Ga-eun and Yoon Sun-woo

Kim Ga-eun has worked in several K-dramas and films. However, she gained recognition after featuring in the series King of the Land. She has also worked in several other renowned shows: You Don't Know Women, Scent of a Woman, What's Up, Kimchi Family, I Can Hear Your Voice, The Light in Your Eyes, and Under the Queen's Umbrella.

She was recently seen in Potato Lab, in which she had portrayed the role of the female lead's best friend. The show starred Kang Tae-oh and Lee Sun-bin.