King Charles caught complaining to Queen Camilla, calling coronation ceremony 'boring'

It was a big day for Britain as King Charles III was crowned King on May 6 followed by a concert the next day. High profile people, dignitaries and celebrities flew in for the special occasion. With the whole ceremony being televised for people to watch, King Charles was seen complaining to wife Queen Camilla. According to lip readers, he mouthed “we can never be on time” calling the whole charade “boring”.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were seen speaking to each other sitting inside the coach. They waited inside the coach for a few minutes after reaching Westminster Abbey. Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were said to have been late and ended up having to join the King's procession through the church because they were unable to overtake to get ahead of him.

According to a lip reader, King Charles apparently said, “I'm worried about time, I mean it's been longer this time and, well, erm, I mean look! I know.” Meanwhile, another said that he could have said, “We can never be on time. Yes, I'm... this is a negative. There's always something.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were supposed to arrive and be seated before Charles and Camilla but since they were late, arrangements had to be made for a change of plans. Most of the guests including world leaders, royal dignitaries, and celebrities had already taken their seats inside the church two hours before the ceremony began.

Post the ceremony, Buckingham Palace issued the first public statement on behalf of Charles and Camilla since they were crowned. A Palace spokesman said the King and Queen were “deeply touched” by the nation's celebration of their historic coronation. It was watched by millions of people who gathered on the streets.

“Their Majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion - and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield,” he said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.