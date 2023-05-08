Sonam Kapoor greets audiences with a namaste at King Charles III's coronation concert: Watch

Sonam Kapoor dressed in white for King Charles’ coronation ceremony. Spread over two days, the coronation ceremony on May 6 and May 7 were star-studded affairs with several big names marking their presence. The Bollywood actor took to the stage to introduce performances from the Commonwealth as she spoke of their rich heritage and shared culture. She greeted the audience with a namaste before beginning her speech.

In a one-minute clip that has now made it to the internet, Sonam is being trolled for giving an “embarrassing” speech. She said, “Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth."

Sonam emphasised the diversity of the Commonwealth and the oneness that binds the nation. The actor wore a white gown that paid special tribute to the Commonwealth while introducing various choir performers of the Commonwealth. She wore a Bardot gown by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead in collaboration. Sharing several pictures of herself on Instagram in her white dress, Sonam wrote, "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead."