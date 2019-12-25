Kim Kardashian, Kanye West gift daughter Michael Jackson's jacket for Christmas

Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West gifted their daughter North a special gift for Christmas. They got her late pop star Michael Jackson's actual jacket.

Sharing videos of the jacket and speaking to her fans of the authenticity of the jacket, Kim gave her followers a look into the jacket. She even shared the label and what the jacket looks like from the inside.

In the Instagram video, Kim mentioned that she and husband Kanye bought North, the exact velvet jacket Michael Jackson wore while out with Elizabeth Taylor once. She shared images from the event when MJ was spotted in the jacket.

If you see the pictures and the videos, the velvet jacket is a class apart with glittering diamonds sewed on the jacket.

The reality TV star revealed that she and husband won the jacket in an auction. She said, "North is a really big Michael Jackson fan," and so they decided to surprise her with the jacket.

In one of the videos, she can be heard saying, "We knew she would love this."

Kim also revealed in one of the videos that she had the sleeves of the jacket taken up so that North can wear it.