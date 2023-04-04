Kim Kardashian feeds hedgehogs in Tokyo cafe with daughters North, Chicago; see viral videos

Kim Kardashian recently visited a Japanese hedgehog cafe in Tokyo with her kids. She treated her 351 million fans with photos and videos from the cool tourist spot. The now-viral snap shows the makeup mogul feeding the hedgehogs with North, 9, Chicago, 5, and Saint, 7, which she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

At the cafe, you can snuggle with soft, warm, and at times cheeky hedgehogs. You can also take one home with you and add a new member to your family. You'll have to wear gloves at all times while holding the hedgehogs and you can also pick from a range of delicacies that hedgehogs love to devour.

"Hedgehog cafe," Kim wrote in the short-and-sweet caption. Check out the viral post below!

In the comment section, a fan wrote, "I’m a proud hedgie owner. I really hope that place doesn’t keep them in the same enclosure. Hedgehogs are solitary creatures and get really stressed around others." Another commented, "My fav mommy-daughter duo." And, one said, "The Hedgehogs are adorable!"

The 42-year-old businesswoman, who finalised her highly public divorce from Kanye West in November 2022, also broke it off with Pete Davidson last August. She was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas (2000 to 2004) and Kris Humphries (2011 to 2013).

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow, on the Goop podcast in December, about her three weddings, Kim said, "I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don't know what was happening."

She added, "The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was and realised that that was okay."

Kim continued, "And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time — and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well. I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE