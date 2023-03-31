Tom Holland, Zendaya spotted in Mumbai - check out their casual airport looks

Tom Holland and Zendaya have arrived in India. The celebrity couple, who is lovingly called Tomdaya by their fans, was snapped leaving a private airport in Mumbai on Friday. The reason for their India visit is not currently clear and fans will have to wait to hear more about their India visit.

While Tom picked a pastel T-shirt, a black jacket, and a pair of blue denim pants for his airport look, his girlfriend opted for a white T-shirt, a long jacket and a pair of denim pants.

Holland completed his look with a grey cap and a black backpack. Meanwhile, Zendaya wore clear white glasses to accessories her OOTD.

Check out the viral videos below!

As per reports, the two will be attending the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch in India's financial capital Mumbai. NMACC is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of art, conceived to spark artistic curiosity within the community.

The Marvel stars first met each other on the set of Spider-Man Homecoming in 2016. They made their relationship public in 2021. During the promotions of Spiderman No Way Home, their chemistry was much loved.

They even expressed their love for India while promoting their 2021 film. "It (India) is absolutely on the top of my bucket list," Tom had said.

