Korean star Park Bo-gum makes Instagram debut

South Korean star Park Bo-gum, who shot to fame for his K-dramas such as Love in the Moonlight, Reply 1988 and Encounter, is now on Instagram. Park's username reads 'bogummy' and his account has already garnered over 417,000 followers.

The actor is yet to share his first post on the platform. According to reports, Park's verified Instagram account was first discovered by fans last month, which was private at the time. On Thursday, the privacy setting of the page was reportedly changed to public.

The 29-year-old actor also has a verified Twitter account. and he often tweets on the micro-blogging site. He has about 2.6 million followers on Elon Musk-owned social networking site.

Check it out below!

Park returned from his mandatory military service in February 2022. He has played pivotal roles in films like Blind, A Hard Day, and Seo Bok.

He recently made a splashy appearance at the Celine pop-up store located in The Hyundai Seoul, Yeouido Hyundai Department Store.

