Kim Kardashian called out for cultural appropriation as she flaunts 'Om' earrings

Kim Kardashian has done it again. The reality TV star , who is known for her sense of style and her sartorial choices, has irked a certain section on social media with her latest style.



This time- Kim has been accused of cultural appropriation over her latest pictures featuring her wearing earrings with ‘Om’ shaped carvings. 'Om' is a Sanskrit word and a mystic syllable considered the most sacred mantra and often used in the practices of Hinduism and Buddhism.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' star shared a series of photos of her flaunting her toned body in an eye-catching ensemble. In the photos, the 40-year-old reality star wore a body-hugging shimmery red gown teamed up with a full-sleeve floral blazer with a furry collar. She accessorised her look with oversized hoop earrings with ‘Om’ carved on them which has now landed her in controversy.



However, it didn't go well with the Indian netizens and they were quick to slam the reality star for using the sacred Indian symbol as an accessory.



Many social media users lashed out at her and demanded an apology and removal of the pictures from her handle.

STOP CULTURAL APPROPRIATION OF INDIAN CULTURE!!! WHAT'S UP WITH THOSE EARINGS GIRLLLL??? — Niyati Sharma (@NiyatiS33957421) May 23, 2021 ×

Is now a good time to mention that the Om is a sacred symbol to Hindus and not just an accessory? — Ria Sen (@sen_ria) May 23, 2021 ×

MY RELIGION IS NOT YOUR AESTHETIC WTF — A⋆ (@repsfoIkIore) May 23, 2021 ×

However, this isn't the first time Kim has been slammed for cultural appropriation. Last year, she was called out for sporting a maang teeka -- a traditional hair accessory commonly worn by women in India and Pakistan. She was also called out by her followers in Japan for naming her inner wear brand 'Kimono' two years back which she eventually changed to Skims.