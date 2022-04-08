Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of 'The Kardashians'

Pete Davidson played the perfect supportive boyfriend to Kim Kardashian on the red carpet premiere of the new show 'The Kardashians' on Thursday night.



The Kardashian clan came together for the premiere of their new reality show in Los Angeles and Pete Davidson walked in with Kim holding hands. Kim wore a body-hugging silver dress and kept her hair tied up while Pete kept it casual in a white Tee and a black blazer.



The couple first made headlines when they shared an on-screen kiss in a Disney themed sketch in an episode of SNL in 2021. It was Kim's debut as a host on the show which features Pete as a recurring cast. The two played Aladdin and Jasmine in a sketch.



Rumours of their link-up started a few days later when the two were photographed holding hands during a roller coaster ride in an amusement park in Southern California.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in LA today for the premiere of #TheKardashians. pic.twitter.com/ahVfNyqH0Y — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) April 8, 2022 ×

They were with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

Since then the two have been spotted on numerous dinner dates and outings in November and December 2021.

Pete was subjected to severe online harassment along with Kim by her ex-husband Kanye West who objected Pete's closeness to his estranged wife and kids. Kanye has been criticised majorly for his online behaviour in recent months.



The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple shared share 4 children together, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

In February this year, Pete Davidson referred to Kim as his 'girlfriend' for the first time and in March the couple went Insta official.