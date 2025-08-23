/Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek's on-set fight goes viral, fans speculate if it's a PR stunt

TV stars Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, who both feature in the Kapil Sharma Show, have grabbed headlines due to an alleged fight on set. A video of the two quarrelling on the Kapil Sharma Show set went viral on social media on Friday. The video shows the two arguing during a rehearsal session on the show's set.



The Great Indian Kapil Show streams on Netflix every week and features celebrity guests. Kiku and Krushna usually perform gags together on the show, which also includes a live audience.

Kiku Sharda-Krushna Abhishek quarrel on set

In the clip, Kiku is seen asking Krushna," Timepass kar raha hu?" (Am I wasting my time?), to which Krushna responds, "Toh phir thik hai, aap karlo. Main jata hu yaha se.(Okay you do it. I'll leave the place.)"



"Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lon pehle," Kiku says (The thing is I was called in first, so let me finish mine )."



An annoyed Krushna says, "I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice."

"Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai," Kiku says. (This is not about raising my voice; you're taking this the wrong way.)

PR stunt?



The altercation between the two went viral on social media in no time. Fans speculated if the video was PR stunt or if they were actually arguing.



One user wrote, "Timepass hai nothing else." Another user wrote, "Don't worry waise bhi kuch khas comedy nhi ho rhi inse aajkal (Not much of comedy has been happening right now)."



So far, both Kiku and Krushna have maintained silence on the alleged fight.

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are an integral part of Kapil Sharma's show. The Great Indian Kapil Show will be hosting several successful entrepreneurs in the upcoming episode, including Ghazal Alagh, who is the Co-founder of Honasa Consumer and Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm.