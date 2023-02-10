This video from Kiara and Sidharth's wedding will surely leave you in awe - watch

After keeping everything secret, Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at a royal wedding in Rajasthan. After getting married on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace in the most secretive way possible, the couple released a series of adorable photos of themselves.



Their dreamy wedding photos quickly went viral on the internet. And now, three days after tying the knot at the famous place, the couple has released an adorable video of them from their special day.



The heartwarming video from their grand wedding ceremony shows the adorable moments from the couple's Jaimala ceremony. The short clip set in a different version of Ranjha, the romantic song from their film 'Shershaah,' starts off with the eye-catching entry of a beautiful bride, Kiara walking down the aisle with her brothers under "phoolon ki chadar."



Wearing a pink and cream lehenga, Kiara walked and danced as she moved towards her groom, Sid. In the video, Kiara and Sid are completely smitten and look adorable together as they kiss, dance, and laughed.



The whole video will surely leave everyone in a big aww. Watch it here: