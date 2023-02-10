This video from Kiara and Sidharth's wedding will surely leave you in awe - watch
Sid and Kiara kept their affair and wedding private and away from the media. The intimate wedding was attended by family and close friends, including Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, and Shahid Kapoor, among others.
After keeping everything secret, Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at a royal wedding in Rajasthan. After getting married on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace in the most secretive way possible, the couple released a series of adorable photos of themselves.
Their dreamy wedding photos quickly went viral on the internet. And now, three days after tying the knot at the famous place, the couple has released an adorable video of them from their special day.
The heartwarming video from their grand wedding ceremony shows the adorable moments from the couple's Jaimala ceremony. The short clip set in a different version of Ranjha, the romantic song from their film 'Shershaah,' starts off with the eye-catching entry of a beautiful bride, Kiara walking down the aisle with her brothers under "phoolon ki chadar."
Wearing a pink and cream lehenga, Kiara walked and danced as she moved towards her groom, Sid. In the video, Kiara and Sid are completely smitten and look adorable together as they kiss, dance, and laughed.
The whole video will surely leave everyone in a big aww. Watch it here:
Sharing the video, Kiara simply wrote the wedding date - 7:02:2023
Soon after the video was made public, several celebrities commented. Ananya Panday wrote, “Toooooo sweet”.
Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Ufffffff ❤️❤️ I have tears 😍 god bless.”
On the day, Kiara looked like an ultimate Indian bride in a pink bridal outfit from Manish Malhotra. Meanwhile, Sid was looking handsome in a golden silk sherwani.
The couple announced their wedding on their social media accounts on February 7. Sharing the photos, Sid and Kiara wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."
A few days after the wedding, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception in the national capital, Delhi, Sidharth's hometown.