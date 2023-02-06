Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's wedding postoned to THIS date

If reports are anything to go by, B-town's hottest celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot on February 7 and not 6 as their wedding has been postponed by a day for unknown reasons. The wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday, February 5, with the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. The haldi ceremony is scheduled for today, February 6.

Kiara and Sidharth are yet to comment on the reports.

"Most of the guests will arrive during the day on February 5, and special arrangements have been made to welcome them at the venue. The Sangeet function is scheduled for the latter half of February 5, where Sid, Kiara, their family and friends will be performing. February 6 will have the mehendi and haldi functions which will be followed by a party in the evening. The wedding is happening on February 7, and will be followed by a reception get-together on the same day," a source told Pinkvilla.

Reports are also rife that the couple will host their wedding reception on February 12 in Mumbai and will also officially announce their happy union as husband and wife.

Every guest got a royal welcome as folk artists performed for them outside the Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Several videos from the venue are currently doing rounds on social media. According to reports, the palace is entirely booked from February 4-11 and it boasts of picturesque views, plush gardens and a lot more.

Celebrities who reached Jaisalmer on Sunday for the wedding festivities were Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput. Manish Malhotra arrived at the palace with Kiara on Saturday.

