KGF makers debunk rumours of franchise’s much-awaited part 3 going on floors soon

It’s a known fact that the 'KGF' franchise is currently the biggest Kannada film franchise and the box office collection of both of its parts proves the same. The Yash-starter has always impressed fans with the grandeur and larger-than-life elements. And, Yash’s brilliant performance just adds to its charm. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and a few other stars also deserve the credit for the franchise’s massive success.

The first part of the franchise was released in 2018 and the second part was released this year in April. So, it’s safe to say that the third part won’t be coming out anytime soon. However, many netizens believe that the film is all set to go on floors and should be out in theatres soon.

Rumours were rife that the producers of the franchise are speeding up the production process to release part 3, however, a new update from KGF’s executive producer debunks all speculations.

Executive producer Karthik Gowda took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote, “The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it.”

The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us , we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it.

— Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 14, 2022

In part 2 of 'KGF', Yash reprised the role of Rocky Bhai while Sanjay Dutt played the antagonist. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the action drama film was released on April 14 in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 crossed the 1000 crore mark at the box office in the first week of May. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for 'KGF' chapter 3.