Selena Gomez wins hearts with her Saturday Night Live debut with Steve Martin and Post Malone

For the latest episode of NBC comedy series Saturday Night Live’s 47th season, American singer and actor Selena Gomez took over the hosting duties and entertained her viewers with the help of her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Steve Martin and singer Post Malone. Before Selena, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, and Rami Malek among others said yes to the challenging role.

May 14 episode marked Selena’s debut in SNL and it certainly had many noteworthy moments. In her monologue, the pop star shared that she is currently single and looking for her soulmate. Calling SNL “a great place to find romance,” she spoke about Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly. Her Miley Cyrus impression also filled the room with giggles.

“Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps I just want to put it out in the universe that I’m manifesting love and I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate. But at this point I will take anyone,” Selena said in her monologue.

With Steve Martin, Selena had a small segment where her co-star played the character of a prank inventor, which was part of the show American Inventors. As Archie Gizmo, the actor left the room in splits.

In another segment, Selena played one of the understudies who couldn’t remember her lines and had a weird accent every time she spoke.

Post Malone, meanwhile, was the musical guest of the night. He also performed two skits with Selena. He performed his latest track Cooped Up from his upcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache along with his other tracks and proceeded to stun everyone with his satirical picks.

In one of the skits with Post Malone, Selena played the role of a jealous girlfriend, who suspected him of having another affair. As Malone leaves to get some paper towels, former Disney darling is visited by her intuition (played by Ego Nwodim) who tells her that her better half is out there cheating on her. The whole skit took fans on a fun ride and many got laughter attacks.

After her hosting debut, the singer joined the SNL’s after-party and she seemed quite eager to let loose with the rest of the cast. In a black strapless dress featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit, the diva entered the party looking every bit gorgeous.