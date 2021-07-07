'KGF Chapter 2' starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt release postponed

The most awaited release of the year, 'KGF' chapter 2 has been postponed!



The movie was finally releasing on the big screen on 16 July 2021, but now it seems like due to covid second wave, the movie release has been postponed. Makers of KGF will announce a new release date very soon.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, a cast member of the film, announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

“The monster will only arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters!! His new arrival date will be announced soon.” As per. Raveena’s post, the film will only be released after full occupancy will be allowed in theatres throughout the country.

The actress captioned the image as: “Witness the magnum opus come to life soon.”



The movie has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirgandur. It stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as the villain Adheer and Srinidhi Shetty is playing the lead female role while Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon are also playing a pivotal role in the movie.



The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 'K.G.F. Chapter 1', which was released in 2018, had won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects.