'KGF' Chapter 2 box office: Yash starrer grosses Rs 134.50 crore in India

'KGF' 2 is the blockbuster!



One of the most awaited movies 'KGF' chapter 2 has been finally released in theatres on April 14 and fans are showing immense love to the Yash starrer.



As expected, the movie had a great opening and is already raking in big moolah at the box office.



The star-studded movie opened to a good response from the film critics and audience alike praising the movie for the grand setup and camerawork. Within a single day, the movie has already broken several records.



As per the Trade Analyst, the movie has surpassed the opening day records of Hrithik Roshan's starrer 'War' and Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan' and has grossed over ₹ 134.50 on day 1.

'KGF2' DAY 1: ₹ 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses ₹ 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]... OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/ZB0NVJMKBR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022 ×

Apart from the Hindi belt, the movie has broken records in different southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and others.

''KGF2' CROSSES LIFETIME BIZ OF 'KGF' ON *DAY 1*...⭐ #KGF Part 1: ₹ 44.09 cr [lifetime biz]⭐ #KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr [Day 1] Kudos to #Excel [#RiteshSidhwani, #FarhanAkhtar] - #AAFilms [#AnilThadani] for their vision, backing the first part way back in 2018... Now awaiting #KGF3.'' Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The sequel is all about the rise of Rocky Bhai and his face-off with Adheera played by none other than Sanjay Dutt.



Prashanth Neel's directorial also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles.