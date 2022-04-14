'RRR' Box Office Collections: Rajamouli's film collects Rs 1046 crore worldwide

Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s ‘RRR’ continues doing good business as Rajamouli’s film crossed Rs 1000 crore box collections worldwide.

Even after almost a month of its theatrical release globally, the film continues to draw audiences. On day 20, RRR Hindi earned Rs 3 crore taking the total collection to Rs 238 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#RRR [Week 3] Fri 5 cr, Sat 7.50 cr, Sun 10.50 cr, Mon 3.50 cr, Tue 3 cr. Total: 238.09 cr. #India biz... #Hindi verdict: SUPER-HIT (sic)."

Industry insiders, however, feel that the box office collections might drop down once films like Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’ releases.

‘RRR’ is a war drama directed by SS Rajamouli. Set in the pre-Independence era, the film's story is based on two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The story is written by Vijayendra Prasad and produced by DVV Danayya.

Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani play key roles in ‘RRR’.