Did makers tease 'KGF 3' in the post-credit scenes of 'KGF Chapter 2'?

There is good news for KGF fans. As the second instalment of the hit franchise was released in theatres across the country on Thursday, the makers of the film teased the third instalment in the post-credit scene.



The speculated teaser has been reported by fans on social media who caught an early show of 'KGF Chapter 2' on Thursday.

Many Twitter users shared their excitement alongside a photo of what supposedly looks like the final draft of KGF Chapter 3, presumably teased in the post-credit of the recently released 'KGF Chapter 2.'

"Don’t miss the end credit scene #KGF2 #KGF3," wrote a Twitter user. "#KGF2 (Tamil): An absolute solid sequel with a perfect ending to the Empire. Don't leave after ending & there is a post credit card for a potential part. #KGF3," informed another Twitter user.

"#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 - Second half is International making with Indian sensibilities. @TheNameIsYash is also all set to go International with #KGF3! Superb stuff from @prashanth_neel, box office records to be rewritten," wrote film critic Rajasekar.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh too confirmed the news on Twitter as he tweeted, "#YESSS... #KGF3 #KGFChapter3 is on the way."

KFG 2, a sequel of sorts to KGF, stars Yash in the lead along with Sanjay Dutt who plays the antagonist in the film. The film also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi.



The film has been helmed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.



In North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films have presented the film which is available in Hindi dubbed version.