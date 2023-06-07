Kerala theatres stage protest, close doors for two days over early streaming releases

Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), an organisation that represents theatre owners, is set to stage a protest by closing cinema halls in the Indian state for two consecutive days, June 7 and 8, in response to film personalities opting for early releases of their movies on streaming platforms. Currently, Malayalam film producers are required to wait for a 42-day interval after the theatrical release before obtaining permission to release their movies on such platforms. FEUOK alleges that certain filmmakers are disregarding these agreed-upon terms and attempting to release their movies earlier. The protest aims to express their dissatisfaction with this situation. FEUOK president K Vijayakumar speaks Addressing the media in Kochi, FEUOK president K Vijayakumar highlighted the organisation's "firm stance" on theatrical releases and their impact on viewership.

“Due to our firm stance, viewers had the opportunity to watch Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in theatres. While Marakkar had its online premiere after 15 days of its theatrical release, we did not permit any other film to follow suit before completing 30 days. There were attempts made by certain people to introduce the practice of simultaneous theatrical and online releases. They are associated with an international lobby and receive support from influential producers and stars. However, we resisted this move, which compelled them to abandon their plans,” Vijayakumar told the media (quoted by The Indian Express) in Kochi.

Vijayakumar added, “Previously, there was a provision for films to choose OTT releases after 32 days of their theatrical release. However, this rule had to be reconsidered as it was found to be impractical. The revised duration was set at 42 days. However, there were exceptions made for certain films such as Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 – Everyone Is A Hero which entered into an OTT agreement before May 31. Going forward, if any film proceeds with an online premiere prior to the 42-day mark after its theatrical release, we will no longer collaborate with the film’s producer(s) and decline to screen their movies in our establishments." Growing global dissatisfaction with increasing streaming releases This is not just an Indian problem. Rather, theatre owners worldwide have been expressing their dissatisfaction with the growing influence and dominance of streaming services in the entertainment industry. Viewers have been opting for the convenience of streaming platforms, and thus traditional cinema exhibitors are grappling with declining ticket sales and reduced footfall in their establishments. This shift in consumer behaviour, coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has intensified the concerns and frustrations of theatre chains.

One of the main grievances of theatre owners with respect to studios is the practice of releasing movies simultaneously in theaters and on streaming platforms, or even bypassing theatrical releases altogether. This trend has been accelerated by the rise of streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Max and Disney+. The allure of instant access to new releases in the comfort of one's home has disrupted the traditional moviegoing experience.

While streaming services have undoubtedly provided a convenient and diverse range of content for viewers, the discontent of theatre owners highlights the challenges and tensions within the industry.

