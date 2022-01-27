Kerala groom dresses up as Indian superhero Minnal Murali for wedding shoot; fans ask Tovino Thomas to respond

After a successful debut of Tovino Thomas’ superhero movie ‘Minnal Murali’ on Netflix last December, the character has now seeped into popular culture as a man from Kerala dressed up in the same costume for his wedding shoot.

A Kerala groom shared a video of his wedding shoot dressed as Minnal Murali that now has the internet talking. As the video became popular, fans of the superhero tagged him for a response.

The man named Amal Raveendran was seen wearing the full costume in the wedding video as his bride wore a traditional saree. The couple could also be seen exchanging garlands. South Indian star Chiranjeevi tests COVID-19 positive

Check out the video here:

‘Minnal Murali’ skipped its theatrical release and premiered directly on Netflix on December 24. In the movie, Tovino plays the role of a tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning.

