Kennedy director Anurag Kashyap named Head of the Jury at Sydney Film Festival

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy is making its run to international film festivals after it debuted at Cannes this year. The Zee Studios and Good Bad Films’s upcoming police noir Kennedy is based on the insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while looking for redemption. The film will now test the waters at the Sydney Film Festival. Anurag Kashyap will be travelling to the film festival with his festival after being named Head of the Jury at Sydney Film Festival.

As head of the Jury at the Sydney Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap will be joined by actor Mia Wasikowska (Australia), film curator and journalist Dorothee Wenne (Germany), writer and director Larissa Behrendt (Australia) and filmmaker Visakesa Chandrasekaram (Australia/Sri Lanka). Kennedy was presented at Cannes 2023 At Cannes 2023, Kennedy became the first Indian film to be screened at the midnight section at The Grand Lumiere Theatre. Prior to this, Anurag Kashyap presented films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Ugly, Bombay Talkies, and the two-part gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur.

Watch exclusive interview of The Night Manager creator Sandeep Modi: Kennedy: Cast and Crew Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr. Akshay Indikar.

